Tracy Post Discusses Run For State Representative

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Selectman Tracy Post recently went into detail about her run for State Representative for the First Barnstable District, a post currently held by fellow Republican Tim Whalen.

Post has served four terms on the Yarmouth Select Board, as well as stints of the Yarmouth Planning Board, Economic Development Committee, and other regional organizations over the last twenty years.

“All these committees have worked to address issues locally and regionally, and I feel my experience best positions me to advocate for critical issues affecting those people living in the first Barnstable District,” said Post.

“A lot of the issues that I’ve been at the table dealing with over the years include significant issues of public safety, economic development, wastewater, clean water, infrastructure, veteran services, high quality education. I’ve been at the table working at the issues on a local level and they are all important issues that we need to continue to work on,” she said.

Included among the issues Post highlighted were the need to create a business-friendly environment with high paying jobs to keep younger people on Cape and help end the housing crisis, support for public safety officials and first responders, addressing rising food and gas prices, and bringing a non-partisan voice to Beacon Hill.

Post also emphasized the importance of working closely with Dennis and Brewster to understand the needs of the entire district and forcefully advocating for their needs in Boston as the Cape deals with issues such as coastal infrastructure and climate change.

“I’m going to be a fierce fighter on Beacon Hill speaking for our towns and making sure we get all the money we can because frankly these are very, very expensive solutions to these issues that can’t be borne just from property taxes here, so we need to fight to make sure we get our fair share of the pie,” said Post.

“We send a lot of money over the bridge, and we need to make sure we get our fair share back,” she said.

Whelan is running for Barnstable County Sheriff, leaving the seat open in 2022. Democrat Chris Flannagan of Dennis is the only other officially declared candidate in the state representative race.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter