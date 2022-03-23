Travel Bookings For Cruise Trips On The Rise

HYANNIS – AAA is reporting that bookings for cruise vacations are rebounding among Americans, with 2022 bookings approaching pre-pandemic levels.

According to poll data collected by AAA, forty-one percent of Americans polled say they are considering a cruise in the future, with 52% of millennials expressing openness to return to the seas.

Of those who say they are ready, 41% of them cited a better understanding of COVID-19 and the risks associated with it in their reasoning.

Additionally, 43% of those who plan to take a cruise in the future said they are satisfied with the cruise industry’s response to the pandemic.

“The cruise industry has done an excellent job of prioritizing the health and safety of its guests while still creating a memorable onboard experience that makes cruising so special. This includes every major cruise line continuing to exceed CDC guidance, even though it is now voluntary,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “As things continue to improve, travelers are eager to return to the high seas to unplug and relax with those they love most.”

AAA recommends using a travel agent to aid in the booking process, as agents have access to resources that can help customers understand what to expect, safety protocols for individual cruise lines, insurance options, and deals which may otherwise be unavailable.

Many cruise lines have implemented vaccine and testing requirements, improved medical facilities and ventilation systems, and medical grade cleaning supplies.

As restrictions are removed across the country, demand for travel is increasing. Those planning trips are advised to make plans in advance.

“Cruising is a unique experience because it’s as much about the journey as it is the destination,” said Maguire. “In one sailing, you may visit new corners of the world. And the best part, there is something onboard that appeals to every age.”

To learn more, go to www.vacations.aaa.com/cruises