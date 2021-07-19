Travel of All Kinds Struggles to Recover After Initial Pandemic Hit

HYANNIS – New research by AAA shows the sharp decrease in travel of all kinds brought about in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The average number of daily personal car trips taken dropped sharply in April 2020 by about 45%.

Combined across all modes of transportation, the drop in trips seen that same month was 40%.

After the severe drop in April of 2020, May and June showed slight recovery for most modes of transportation, which remained mostly consistent throughout the rest of the year.

In 2019, the average number of trips per day through all methods of transportation was 3.7 trips.

April of 2020 saw that number decreasing to 2.2 trips per day.

The age groups that experienced the sharpest decline in daily travel rates are teens and young adults aged 16-24 and those 65 and older.

Commuter travel, rideshares, and other modes of transportation still have not recovered fully from the losses experienced early-on in the pandemic.