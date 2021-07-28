Trial Date Set for Latanowich in Killing of Sean Gannon

FALMOUTH – The man who is charged with the murder of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018 will soon go on trial.

The trial for Thomas Latanowich is scheduled to begin Monday, August 2.

Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 12, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills alongside his K-9 partner Nero, who was wounded in the incident but survived.

The jury selection and trial are expected to take approximately four weeks, according to Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

Latanowich’s lawyer Joseph Krowski had filed a motion requesting the trial be moved off-Cape, saying that the defendant would not be able to receive a fair trial before an impartial jury in Barnstable County due to negative community sentiment and ongoing media coverage.

However, a judge denied the motion in January.