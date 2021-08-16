You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trial of Man Charged With Killing Officer to Resume Monday

August 16, 2021

BARNSTABLE (AP) – The trial of a man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer is scheduled to resume Monday when the defense is expected to present its case.

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court in the April 2018 shooting death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. The Cape Cod Times reports that the prosecution finished presenting its case on Thursday, showing jurors images of Gannon’s injuries.

Judge Jeffrey Locke told jurors to come back Monday when the defense will present its case which should conclude that same day.

Locke said he expects closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations on Tuesday.

From The Associated Press

