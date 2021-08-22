Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall In Rhode Island

HYANNIS – Despite some models projecting a direct hit on the Cape and Islands, Tropical Storm Henri made landfall near westerly, R.I. on Sunday afternoon with sustained winds of about 60 miles per hour and gusts reaching 70 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Service.

The National Weather Service reported that over 90,000 customers were without power in Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as major delays due to flooding in Connecticut on Interstate 91.

Massachusetts reported about 7,000 customers without power, but all or most were off Cape..

The storm caused ferry cancellations throughout the morning and afternoon between the islands and the mainland.

Written by Matthew Tomlinson