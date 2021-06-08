You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trouble Hiring Lifeguards Will Lead to Pool, Beach Closures

June 8, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Closures last year during the pandemic along with international workers having difficulty getting visas is leaving many lifeguard positions unfilled this summer.

The Boston Globe reported on Sunday that will mean some pools and beaches will be closed even as people flock to the water and the shore.

A shortage of lifeguards has been an ongoing issue, but the pandemic exacerbated the problem. Certification courses were halted for a while and social distancing kept them small when they restarted.

The director of the American Lifeguard Association also cited a backlog for processing visa applications for international and seasonal workers as an issue in hiring.

From The Associated Press, via The Boston Globe

