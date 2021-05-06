You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Truck Drivers for Shaw’s Supermarkets Return to Work

Truck Drivers for Shaw’s Supermarkets Return to Work

May 6, 2021

WELLS, ME (AP) – Truck drivers and mechanics for Shaw’s supermarkets are back on the job in New England as the Teamsters and company prepare to return to the bargaining table on Thursday.

The drivers based at a warehouse in Wells, Maine, resumed deliveries Wednesday, two days after going on strike.

The drivers are responsible for delivering food and other grocery staples to more than 100 Shaw’s and Star Market grocery stores across the region.

The 70 drivers and mechanics represented by the Teamsters Local 340 have been without a contract since October.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 