Trump Endorses Geoff Diehl for Massachusetts Governor

BOSTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Geoff Diehl, a former Republican state representative, for governor of Massachusetts in 2022.

The state’s current governor, fellow Republican Charlie Baker, hasn’t yet said if he plans to run for a third term.

In a statement released Tuesday, Trump called Diehl “a true patriot,” while bashing Baker, calling him a “RINO”–or Republican In Name Only–who has done nothing for the Republican Party.

During a stop in Salem on Wednesday, Baker said he’s focused on the needs of Massachusetts, beginning with the ongoing pandemic, but didn’t say whether he’d run again.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press