You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Endorses Geoff Diehl for Massachusetts Governor

Trump Endorses Geoff Diehl for Massachusetts Governor

October 7, 2021

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

BOSTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Geoff Diehl, a former Republican state representative, for governor of Massachusetts in 2022.

The state’s current governor, fellow Republican Charlie Baker, hasn’t yet said if he plans to run for a third term.

In a statement released Tuesday, Trump called Diehl “a true patriot,” while bashing Baker, calling him a “RINO”–or Republican In Name Only–who has done nothing for the Republican Party.

During a stop in Salem on Wednesday, Baker said he’s focused on the needs of Massachusetts, beginning with the ongoing pandemic, but didn’t say whether he’d run again.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 