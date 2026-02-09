Trump opens formerly protected waters south of Cape Cod to commercial fishing

BARNSTABLE – The Trump Administration has opened up a formerly protected, about 5,000 square mile area of the waters south of Cape Cod to commercial fishing, drawing criticism from conservation groups.

The move targets the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, located south of the islands. The Monument covers the edge of the continental shelf, dropping from 200 meters to thousands of meters deep. It covers 4,913 square miles.

In his presidential proclamation, President Trump states “that a prohibition on commercial fishing is not, at this time, necessary for the proper care and management of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument or the objects of historic or scientific interest therein.”

The New England Aquarium has criticized the change, arguing that the area is home to many species in need of protection, including deep-sea coral, endangered whales, sea turtles, and other marine mammals.

The area has seen multiple changes to commercial fishing permissions.

President Barack Obama originally designated the area as a protected monument in 2016, with President Trump revoking the commercial fishing restrictions during his first term in 2020. The area was again protected by President Joe Biden in 2021.

“Scientific research by the New England Aquarium and others shows high biodiversity in Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, and continued protections and monitoring are warranted to benefit the ecosystem and ocean industries in the region,” said Vikki N. Spruill, President and CEO of the New England Aquarium in a statement.

The full presidential proclamation can be found here.