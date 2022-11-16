You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Prepares to Launch 3rd Campaign for the White House

Trump Prepares to Launch 3rd Campaign for the White House

November 15, 2022

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night.

Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning.

The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay.

Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate.

By JILL COLVIN, The Associated Press
