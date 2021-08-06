Truro Center for the Arts Announces New Dance Stage

TRURO – A new outdoor stage has been constructed at Edgewood Farm by the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill.

The stage was built in honor of Sam Miller, a leader in dance with over 35 years of experience in performing arts, who died in May 2018 at the age of 65.

The stage has been in construction for two years, and had been delayed due to the difficulty of acquiring materials, price increases and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Provincetown Dance Festival will be the first act to utilize the sage when it kicks off its 16th year on August 20 and 21.

“The past 14 years have taken place at the Provincetown Theater and hopefully will continue to do so, but knowing we have our own home for dance is very exciting, right on our own campus,” said Executive Artistic Director Cherie Mittenthal in a statement.

Adam Miller, artistic director of the Provincetown Dance Festival and brother of Sam Miller, said that he was proud to have the stage named in honor of his brother.

“Three years ago, Sam toured the Edgewood Farm campus with myself, my mother and Cherie and immediately saw its potential to be the hub of the arts on the Outer Cape. Almost simultaneously, both Sam and I said, ‘this is a perfect place for a theater.’ He would be so thrilled to see such a beautiful performance space in the area he loved so dearly,” said Miller.