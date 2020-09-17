Truro Officials Warn Public of Portuguese Man-Of-War Encounters on Beaches

TRURO – With a number of sightings reported along New England beaches this summer, a Portuguese man-of-war has now been sighted in Truro.

The Truro Recreation Department is advising visitors and residents to be on the lookout for the animals, which have long tentacles and can deliver a painful sting, even after being washed up on the beach.

One of the animals was recently seen washed up on Longnook Beach.

Recreation officials said that swimmers should avoid any contact with the animals and avoid contact with any encountered on the shore.