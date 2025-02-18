You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Truro Town Manager Stepping Down

Truro Town Manager Stepping Down

February 18, 2025

TRURO – Truro Town Manager Darrin Tangeman is resigning, effective on April 8th. That’s according to a joint statement from the Truro Town Manager’s office and the Select Board.

The statement adds, “Mr. Tangeman appreciates the opportunity the Select Board provided him to work for the Town of Truro over the last four years and thanks the staff, volunteers, and community for their support.

“The Select Board thanks Mr. Tangeman for all of the work he has done on behalf of the Town and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Officials are not providing further comment on the matter.  

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 