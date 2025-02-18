Truro Town Manager Stepping Down

TRURO – Truro Town Manager Darrin Tangeman is resigning, effective on April 8th. That’s according to a joint statement from the Truro Town Manager’s office and the Select Board.

The statement adds, “Mr. Tangeman appreciates the opportunity the Select Board provided him to work for the Town of Truro over the last four years and thanks the staff, volunteers, and community for their support.

“The Select Board thanks Mr. Tangeman for all of the work he has done on behalf of the Town and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Officials are not providing further comment on the matter.