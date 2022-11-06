‘Turkeys for Cape Codders’ Seeks Donations

HYANNIS – A local event that will provide Thanksgiving dinners to community members in need is seeking donations.

Director of Client Self-Sufficiency at Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands Caronanne Procaccini said the group is preparing for its 2022 “Turkey for Cape Codders.”

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable and other community partners also help with the annual event.

Procaccini said the people who come this year will receive frozen turkeys and a supermarket gift card.

In support of the event, Community Action Committee is seeking cash donations or supermarket gift cards before Thursday, November 10. The group is not seeking donations of turkeys this year.

People who are interested in attending the turkey drive will need to register with Community Action Committee before November 10.

Procaccini said last year’s event saw over 200 families utilize the curbside pick-up.

Ronald Bearse, a parish member of St. Mary’s, encouraged people who are able to donate to provide Thanksgiving meals since increasing prices have led to more community need.

“I imagine we would find more people on this year’s list and new people on this year’s list unfortunately,” Bearse said.

Procaccini echoed this sentiment, saying the committee has seen more people seeking services this year, including many older residents.

She pointed out the struggles of retirees and people receiving disability benefits who are trying to survive on fixed incomes.

“They were doing okay before the pandemic and before the prices just skyrocketed, especially in the grocery store. So there is more need out there,” she said.

Community Action Committee helps with food insecurity needs in the region and provides resources related to healthcare access and childcare.

The 2022 Thanksgiving “Turkey for Cape Codders” is happening on Saturday, November 19.

Head to the Community Action Committee’s website to learn more about registration for the event and pickup details.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter