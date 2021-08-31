20th Edition Of Seaside Le Mans To Honor 9/11 Anniversary

MASHPEE – The 20th edition of the Seaside Le Mans Race will be held on Saturday, September 11 from noon to 4 pm at Mashpee Commons.

The Seaside Le Mans is an endurance race of European style Formula One race carts on a quarter mile racetrack around Mashpee Commons. The free event features music, food and various games alongside the main event, featuring local sponsors.

Over the past twenty years, the event has raised more than $7 million in sponsorships and matching funds supporting non-profit organizations on the Cape and Islands.

“It’s a great bridge between the business and non-profit community here,” said Seaside Le Mans Event Director Kelsey Ellis.

“It provides a way for everyone to come out and have fun while still giving back.”

“It’s not your average golf tournament or gala event,” she said, “it’s definitely a one of a kind fundraiser.”

Even though there was no event last year due to the COVID pandemic, a total of $100,000 was still raised for the beneficiaries.

This year’s race falls on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We’ve always had a special connection to that. The first race happened the Saturday following 9/11, and it was one of the first times the community came out,” said Ellis.

“They dubbed it ‘Unity for the Community’,” she said, “and it was just a showing of everyone getting out there and being together again. We hope that this twentieth edition of the race will be that opportunity for everyone again.”

Representatives from the Mashpee Fire Department and Mashpee Police Department will be present, as well as the Massachusetts Army National Guard, who will honor the event by singing the national anthem with an honor guard as well as a flyover.

Congressman Bill Keating will also be on site to deliver remarks to the crowd in honor of first responders and the military.

Beneficiaries this year include the Cape Cod Baseball League, Cape Cod Healthcare, Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Kid Meals.

Funds for the Cape Cod Baseball League will go toward Youth Clinic Scholarships.

Money received by Cape Cod Healthcare will go toward hospice services.

Those headed to the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation will go toward enhanced services for military families.

Funds for the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History will go toward youth education programs, including a mobile classroom.

Cape Kid Meals will receive funds to expand their weekend hunger relief program.

“All the gratitude goes to the sponsors, we have such a wonderful group,” said Ellis.

“And while everyone is out there for the fun and competition of race day, really the underlying piece of all of it is giving back.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter