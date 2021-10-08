Two Barnstable Police Officers Receive Medal Of Valor

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department recently announced that Officers Nelson Souve and Marcus Cunningham were awarded the New England Association of Chiefs of Police “Medal of Valor” on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The award recognized the efforts of the two officers in rescuing an unresponsive 69 year old female while responding to an active house fire at 3 am on February 2, 2021.

The two carried the woman from the house and performed CPR with the assistance of other officers.

The woman, who survived the event, was eventually transported to a Boston Hospital.

Fire officials said the actions taken by the officers saved the woman’s life.

“Officer Souve and Cunningham’s quick and heroic actions that night are a shining example of the bravery and selflessness they demonstrate as proud members of the Barnstable police Department,” according to a statement by representatives of the Barnstable Police Department.

