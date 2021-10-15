Two Local Water Coalitions Receive EPA Funds to Fight Nitrogen Pollution

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition and Buzzards Bay Coalition are among four projects benefiting from federal funding to protect local watersheds.

Other benefiting organizations include the University of New Hampshire Stormwater Center and Town of Charlestown, Rhode Island.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provided $599,993 in funding through its Southeast New England Program (SNEP) Pilot Watershed Initiative, expected to provide $3 million across the four projects over the next five years.

With its $150,000 provided by the EPA, the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition will use nature-based techniques to reduce nitrogen pollution from a retired cranberry bog in Marstons Mills.

The Buzzards Bay Coalition will use its $149,998 to address watershed impairments and stream alteration, as well as nutrient loading in the Buttonwood Brook-Apponagansett Bay area.

“Developing solutions that can be demonstrated in one area and adapted to others is vital to tackling these challenges in an efficient, forward thinking way. I’m excited to see what these four strong groups of partners can accomplish in their watersheds in the coming years. And equally excited to see how their lessons learned will be transferred to and used by other communities across the entire SNEP region,” said Acting Regional Administrator for the EPA Deborah Szaro in a statement.