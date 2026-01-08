Two small earthquakes observed in Southern New England last night

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MATTAPOISETT – The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake was recorded in Southeast Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

The USGS says it was a 1.8 magnitude quake in Mattapoisett which happened at around 9:00.

It was the second earthquake that happened in Southern New England last night. At around 5:30, the USGS says there had been a 1.9 magnitude quake recorded near Moodus, Connecticut.

Larger earthquakes are less common on the East Coast, but a couple of significant temblors have happened in the last two years which were reportedly felt on Cape Cod.

One was a 4.7 magnitude in New Jersey, April 2024.

The next was last January: 3.8 magnitude, off the coast of Southern Maine, which was followed by two lesser quakes in the same area about a week afterwards.