Two small earthquakes observed in Southern New England last night

January 8, 2026

U.S. Geological Survey map of small earthquake measured near Mattapoisett, 1-7-26.

MATTAPOISETT – The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake was recorded in Southeast Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

The USGS says it was a 1.8 magnitude quake in Mattapoisett which happened at around 9:00.

It was the second earthquake that happened in Southern New England last night. At around 5:30, the USGS says there had been a 1.9 magnitude quake recorded near Moodus, Connecticut.

Larger earthquakes are less common on the East Coast, but a couple of significant temblors have happened in the last two years which were reportedly felt on Cape Cod.

One was a 4.7 magnitude in New Jersey, April 2024.

The next was last January: 3.8 magnitude, off the coast of Southern Maine, which was followed by two lesser quakes in the same area about a week afterwards.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter 

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


