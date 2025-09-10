You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two vehicles end up over embankment after Mashpee crash

Two vehicles end up over embankment after Mashpee crash

September 10, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – Several vehicles collided in Mashpee leaving two of them over an embankment. The crash happened about 12:45 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ninigret Avenue. Several people were evaluated with one reportedly being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mashpee Pokice are investigating the cause of the crash which lead to traffic delays in the area.

