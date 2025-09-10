MASHPEE – Several vehicles collided in Mashpee leaving two of them over an embankment. The crash happened about 12:45 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ninigret Avenue. Several people were evaluated with one reportedly being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mashpee Pokice are investigating the cause of the crash which lead to traffic delays in the area.
Two vehicles end up over embankment after Mashpee crash
September 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
