U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1 Million to Support Efforts in Barnstable County

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to Barnstable County to assess the impact of coastal storms and flooding on the region and to improve local economic planning and response efforts.

The grant to Barnstable County, acting through the Cape Cod Commission, will be matched with $235,000 in state and $815,000 in local investment.

“The Trump Administration recognizes the challenges the Cape Cod region has faced in the wake of natural disasters,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

“This project will allow the local business community to remain strong through flooding events and other future natural disasters that may impact the region’s economy.”

The project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program (EAA) funds.

“Massachusetts’ coastal communities face significant challenges each year due to increasing flooding, storm damage and sea level rise impacts,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“Our administration is dedicated to working with municipalities to build resilience and protect people and property, and this grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will build on those efforts to ensure Barnstable County communities are prepared for future impacts of extreme weather.”

The additional EAA program funds are for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by hurricanes, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act.

“All of us who live here on Cape Cod have seen the devastating impacts that major storms have had on our community,” said Congressman Bill Keating (MA-09).

“Studying the effects of these weather events on the Cape will allow the community to pursue a unified effort with both preparedness and response.”