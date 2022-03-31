Ukrainian President Says Defense Is At a ‘Turning Point’

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) – Ukraine’s president says his country’s defense against the Russian invasion is at a “turning point.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy again pressed the United States for more help, hours after the Kremlin’s forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations.

Russian bombardment of areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv and intensified attacks elsewhere in the country further undermined hopes for progress toward ending the bloody conflict. Civilians trapped in besieged cities have shouldered some of the worst suffering.

Both sides said Thursday they would attempt another evacuation from the port city of Mariupol.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to talks aimed at ending the war said the negotiations were set to resume Friday by video.