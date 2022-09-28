You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ukrainian Support Concert to be Held in West Barnstable

September 28, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – A support concert for the people of Ukraine will be held on Sunday, October 9 in West Barnstable.

The “Giving With Your Hearts” program will feature musicians from the local region and beyond performing a varied set for attendees.

Admission to the show is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit those in Ukraine as the country continues to face an invasion from Russian forces.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the 1717 Meetinghouse along Meetinghouse Way.

