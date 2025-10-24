Unheard tapes in Boston Strangler case and a NightMARE with Casey Sherman

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Local actors return to the Wilbur Theater October 30 for true-crime frights in “A NightMARE with Casey Sherman,” bringing multiple investigations by Sherman to stage.

These include his investigations into the Boston Strangler case, of which Sherman’s aunt Mary Sullivan was the last victim, and Helltown, the story of the murderer Tony Costa in Provincetown.

Sherman says that the Strangler case was one of his first major investigations and led to several new breakthroughs, including the discovery of lost confession tapes of Albert DeSalvo that audience members will get to hear for the first time publicly as part of a new documentary debuting Sunday, October 26.

“The Boston Strangler: Unheard Confessions” debuts tonight at 6 pm on Oxygen on NBCUniversal.

Actor Christine Mone also joins Casey Sherman on Sunday Journal to talk about her roles in NightMARE conveying real people rather than fictitious characters and the growing film industry on the Cape and Islands.