Upcoming Events Stress Importance of Bike Safety

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore’s Bike Safety Committee will be hosting events centered around teaching the public about bike safety on July 30 and August 6.

The event will highlight the severity of bike-related incidents, and seeks to remind residents that wearing a helmet while cycling is both the safest option, and required by law.

The “Bike Safety at the Seashore” events will feature helmet fittings, activities for kids, bike safety checks, and educational displays.

Advice on how to fit a helmet properly and how to be safest when cycling will be included.

The consequences of severe bicycle crashes will also be covered throughout the event, as will the health benefits of bicycling.

Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore, local bike shops, volunteers, and Outer Cape Towns will be providing event support.

The event on July 30 will be at Province Lands Visitor Center in Provincetown, and the August 6 event will take place at Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham, with both events going from 10am to noon.