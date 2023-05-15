Family Pantry Holding Distribution Events in Two Towns

HYANNIS – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod will hold this year’s Grab and Go event on May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in both Barnstable at the high school and Brewster at the Council On Aging.

Executive Director Christine Menard recently spoke about the event and how they are increasing their outreach this year.

“We usually only have it at one site, this year we’re expanding to two sites, so we’re going to have one in the parking lot of the Barnstable High School. Then we’ll also have one in the rear parking lot of the Brewster COA from 10 to noon on May 21,” said Menard

She said a lot of residents are not aware of the pantry or the services it provides to the community.

“Literally just like it sounds, it’s a drive through grab and go, where people will get a box of food, they’ll get a bag of apples, they’ll get a gift card, and then information on the pantry,” Menard said.

The message they want to give to residents is that the pantry is here and it can help those in need.

No registration is required for the event, participants will receive a 30 pound family meal box with a variety of non-perishable items and a bag of apples.

For more information about the pantry visit their website.