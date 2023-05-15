You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Family Pantry Holding Distribution Events in Two Towns

Family Pantry Holding Distribution Events in Two Towns

May 15, 2023

Courtesy of Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

HYANNIS – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod will hold this year’s Grab and Go event on May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in both Barnstable at the high school and Brewster at the Council On Aging.

Executive Director Christine Menard recently spoke about the event and how they are increasing their outreach this year.

“We usually only have it at one site, this year we’re expanding to two sites, so we’re going to have one in the parking lot of the Barnstable High School. Then we’ll also have one in the rear parking lot of the Brewster COA from 10 to noon on May 21,” said Menard

She said a lot of residents are not aware of the pantry or the services it provides to the community.

“Literally just like it sounds, it’s a drive through grab and go, where people will get a box of food, they’ll get a bag of apples, they’ll get a gift card, and then information on the pantry,” Menard said.

The message they want to give to residents is that the pantry is here and it can help those in need.

No registration is required for the event, participants will receive a 30 pound family meal box with a variety of non-perishable items and a bag of apples.

For more information about the pantry visit their website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 