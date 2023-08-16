Upgraded Road Safety Signs To Be Installed At Barnstable High School

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Department of Public Works is preparing to install new school zone signs at the entrance to Barnstable High School on West Main Street in Hyannis.

The upgraded signs will feature flashing beacons and visual feedback displays to alert drivers of their speed and promote safe driving.

The signs will be programmed to flash during the school’s arrival and dismissal periods, during which time the speed limit is 20 miles per hour.

Most of the work will be performed on the sidewalk, but drivers should expect temporary lane closures while work is underway.

One lane will remain open at all times during construction.

Drivers and commuters are asked to drive slowly and carefully when traveling through the area and to follow posted safety advisories.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of August.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter