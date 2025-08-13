Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School takes part in workforce training program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – State officials recently announced $24.2 million in technical training grants for 23 schools, including Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Bourne.

The Career Technical Initiative implementation grants will train 2,490 unemployed or underemployed adult individuals from underserved communities for lucrative careers including the trades, construction, and manufacturing.

The program is overseen by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and administered by the Commonwealth Corporation, conducting job training sessions organized into shifts, in this case, the evening or third shift.

“By leveraging available resources at career and technical education schools across Massachusetts, we are opening more opportunities to help train and prepare untapped talent for current workforce demands,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones.

“This program is a great example of the collaborative efforts needed to build our workforce. We appreciate the partnership with career and technical education schools, MassHire Regional Workforce Boards and career centers, businesses, and labor for paving the way for more jobseekers to gain meaningful skills and employment in Massachusetts.”

Upper Cape Cod Regional Tech will receive $419,996 to train 40 participants for Diesel Tech and Welding positions.

Local partners are P.A. Landers Inc., RJ Bevilacqua Construction, Ryder Transportation Services, Balise Ford of Cape Cod, Allen Harbor Marine Service, Grand Cove Welding, and the Bourne Department of Integrated Solid Waste Management.