You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

April 13, 2022

SANDWICH – A household hazardous waste collection even for Upper Cape Cod residents is taking place Saturday, April 16.

Those in Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich, and at Joint Base Cape Cod will be able to properly dispose of toxic materials that have the potential to impact groundwater, ponds, and other water sources.

Paint thinners, pesticides, and solvents are some of the things that are being accepted at the event.

The collection will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandwich High School. To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 