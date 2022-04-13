Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

SANDWICH – A household hazardous waste collection even for Upper Cape Cod residents is taking place Saturday, April 16.

Those in Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich, and at Joint Base Cape Cod will be able to properly dispose of toxic materials that have the potential to impact groundwater, ponds, and other water sources.

Paint thinners, pesticides, and solvents are some of the things that are being accepted at the event.

The collection will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandwich High School. To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s website by clicking here.