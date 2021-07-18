Upper Cape YMCA Plans Proceed as Architect is Chosen

FALMOUTH – Plans for an Upper Cape YMCA facility are moving ahead as an architect has been selected for the project.

SV Design, a Beverly-based firm with an office in Chatham, has been chosen for the large-scale project, with Jen Hocherman leading the effort.

The facility will be located at 485 Brick Kiln Road in Falmouth on a 7-acre property that was secured in January 2020.

Current plans for the facility include a pool, wellness center, spaces for group exercise, children and youth programs, and multi-purpose spaces.

The Upper Cape YMCA could end up being a 47,000 square foot facility.

The services provided by the Upper Cape YMCA will add to those already provided in the region by the YMCA Cape Cod in West Barnstable.

Two early childhood education centers including Early Head Start and Head Start programs and summer camps are currently run by YMCA Cape Cod.

The new facility is hoped to address community recreational and childcare needs.