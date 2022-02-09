You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Attorney: Marathon Bomber Could Face Death Penalty Again

US Attorney: Marathon Bomber Could Face Death Penalty Again

February 9, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday that, if instructed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, she would attempt to reinstate the death penalty against convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The Supreme Court is weighing whether a federal appeals court in 2020 mistakenly threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

If the justices affirm the lower court’s ruling, Tsarnaev would have to face a new sentencing trial, assuming the Biden administration decided to continue pressing for a death sentence.

