US Case of Monkeypox Reported in Massachusetts Man

May 19, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – Massachusetts has reported a case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada.

Health officials said Wednesday they are looking into whether the case is connected to small outbreaks in Europe.

Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa and the rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Spain.

Health officials said the U.S. case poses no risk to the public.

The Massachusetts resident is hospitalized but in good condition.

Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who traveled to Nigeria.

By Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

