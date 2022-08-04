You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

August 4, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has declared a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans.

The announcement Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services frees up federal funding and resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

Xavier Becerra is the head of HHS. He says the agency is ready to take the U.S. response “to the next level.”

By ZEKE MILLER, MIKE STOBBE and MICHAEL BALSAMO, The Associated Press
