US Officials: Pilot Error Caused Bryant Chopper Crash

February 10, 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP)-Federal safety officials have blamed the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, former Cape Cod Baseball League coach John Altobelli, and seven others on board last year on the pilot’s poor decision to fly into clouds where he became disoriented.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said poor visibility because of thick fog north of Los Angeles probably led the pilot to become disoriented.

The agency’s findings came after the January 26, 2020 crash led to widespread public mourning for the retired basketball star.

Pilot Ara Zobayan frequently flew Bryant. Investigators say he ignored his training and violated federal regulations.

John Altobelli’s wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were also among the victims.

From The Associated Press

