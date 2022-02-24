You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Ports to Get $450M to Speed Flow of Goods, Lower Prices

February 24, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law.

It’s part of the Biden administration’s recent stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday announced the availability of a first batch of competitive grants for ports that will be double last year’s amount annually for five years.

The grants are targeted specifically at reducing bottlenecks that have been hampering businesses and pushing up costs.

The effort comes as the Biden administration has struggled with supply chain issues and rising prices.

By Hope Yen, Associated Press

