Postal Service Says Plan Ahead of Columbus Day Closures

HYANNIS – The United States Postal Service is reminding people that local post offices to be closed on Columbus Day Monday, October 11.

The Postal Service said that there will be no collection or street delivery of mail on Monday, except for guaranteed overnight service.

People are directed to usps.com for other shipping needs during the holiday, including ordering shipping supplies, buying and printing postage, and tracking parcels.

On Tuesday, October 12, all delivery and retail services will resume.