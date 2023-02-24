You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Revises Down Last Quarter’s Economic Growth to 2.7% Rate

February 24, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate from October through December, a solid showing despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, the government said in a downgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter. The Commerce Department’s revised estimate of last quarter’s gross domestic product–the economy’s total output of goods and services–marked a deceleration from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September.

While overall growth was solid in the fourth quarter, business spending barely rose, and consumers spent cautiously, suggesting that the economy lost momentum at the end of 2022.

By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

