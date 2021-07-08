Utilities and Ferry Services Gear Up for Tropical Storm Elsa

HYANNIS – With Tropical Storm Elsa expected to arrive in the New England region Friday, utilities and service providers are gearing up for high winds and rain.

“The Steamship Authority (SSA) is monitoring the forecast for Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to bring high winds to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket,” said the Authority in a statement.

SSA said that customers expecting to travel Friday should monitor weather forecasts and the Steamship’s website for any possible adjustments to service.

Eversource is also gearing up for the tropical storm by securing additional contract crews in advance of Elsa’s impact.

Local tree and line crews, as well as support staff, are positioned across the region to address any power outages that may be caused by potential storms.

“We are watching the weather forecasts, holding planning meetings, and preparing accordingly — positioning equipment and crews so we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley in a statement.

“Our people are ready and will work around the clock, if needed, to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Eversource urged residents to stay clear of any downed wires and report them immediately to 911.

Any power outages can be reported online on Eversource’s website or by calling (800) 592-2000.