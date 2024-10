PROVINCETOWN – A COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic is being scheduled in Provincetown on Thursday.

The family-friendly, all ages clinic is being sponsored by the Provincetown Health Department and Barnstable County Public Health Nursing Program. It will be held at the Provincetown Town Hall auditorium from noon until 2:30.

Registration is required.

The CDC is recommending updated COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall/winter season.