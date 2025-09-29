Vaccine clinics to be held in Sandwich over two consecutive Tuesdays in October

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod and the Sandwich Center for Active Living are teaming up to host a vaccine clinic for Sandwich residents over two consecutive Tuesdays, beginning on October 14 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and repeating the following Tuesday, October 21 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

The clinics will be held at the Center’s headquarters at 70 Quaker Meeting House Road, with Covid vaccines available for those 12 years of age and older, and flu vaccines for those six months and older.

To register for the October fourteenth session, click here.

To register for the October twenty-first session, click here.

Interested residents can also register by phone by dialing 508-957-7737.