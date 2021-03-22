Vet Center Gives Vietnam Vets a Voice

WEST BARNSTABLE – For their March 29 ceremony honoring of Vietnam Veterans this year, the Cape Cod Vet Center is hosting a silent, drive-thru ceremony.

They wanted to keep the event both COVID-19 safe and a proper recognition of the service of these veterans.

The silence of the event is symbolic of the silence many veterans endured upon returning home from their service.

It is a time of reflection for the attendees of the event to mark the sacrifice that they made for their country.

“One thing that we would like to do is try to give them the kind of welcome home that we wish that they had had when they did come home several years ago,” said Director of the Cape Cod Vet Center Dr. Jocelyn Howard.

Though they want to show support for the veterans who have a hard time adjusting to life after returning, they also wish to acknowledge those who are thriving.

Howard cited the strong community of veteran support on the Cape as one of the reasons that these veterans can get the help and recognition they need and find success.

The event will take place at the Barnstable Adult Community Center on March 29 starting at 11.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter