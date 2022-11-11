Advocates Raise Awareness for Veteran Benefits

HYANNIS – Veteran advocates with Disabled American Veterans are encouraging residents to support organizations that help military community members in honor of Veterans Day.

The national organization connects veterans with services including health care and education, as well as employment opportunities. Naomi Mathis is the Associate National Legislative Director for DAV, and a combat-disabled veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

“We advocate for legislation up on Capitol Hill speaking with Congress staffers, Congress people, senators and the like as wella s having a close relationship with the VA,” Mathis said.

The organization pushed for the passage of the PACT Act, which provides benefits to veterans exposed to toxic materials in the line of duty.

“It was the single biggest piece of legislation in generations, so we want to make sure that we continue to do that and not just say ‘oh great, we did that and now we’re done.’ No, we’re not.”

Mathis said that veterans—and their caregivers—often go underserved and services like DAV can not just help provide access to benefits, but also make them aware of what benefits of which they are entitled.

Locally, organizations including the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center provide support and resources for the region’s military community.

More on DAV can be found on their website here.