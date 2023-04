HYANNIS – A job fair for veterans will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Thursday, April 6.

Over 70 employers from across Massachusetts covering a wide range of industries will be present at the fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans along with transitioning military members as well as military family members and dependents are invited to register for the free event.

For more details, including registration information, visit Recruit Military’s website by click here.