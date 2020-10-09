You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Veterans Outreach Center Approaching $1 Million Goal for Dennis Home

Veterans Outreach Center Approaching $1 Million Goal for Dennis Home

October 9, 2020

DENNIS – Through the Veterans Home Campaign, the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center is approaching their $1 million goal for their Dennis Veterans Home project.

The home, which is being built in partnership with the town, will provide services and proper shelter for five local veterans who are homeless. To this point, more than $800,000 have been raised.

Planners are aiming for the home to be ready to house veterans by Christmas. In order to accomplish this, the center said that more donations are needed. To learn how to help, visit the campaign’s website by clicking here.

