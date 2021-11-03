Veterans Town Hall To Be Held In Barnstable

Hyannis – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center is inviting members of the community to attend the Fourth Annual Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, November 11 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

During the event, veterans who have served in any capacity are invited to speak for up to ten minutes on what it was like to serve their community.

Ordinary civilians are also encouraged to come and listen in support of the veterans.

The event was originated by Sebastian Junger, author of ‘War” and Congressman Seth Moulton, a U.S. Marine veteran who served four tours in Iraq, with the intention of expanding knowledge of the experience of war to the public, and not confined to the veterans themselves.

“I think what is important to point out is that less than one percent of the citizens of the United States actually serve in the military,” said former marine Joseph K. Taylor, Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.”

This allows the veterans to turn around and pass on to the non-veteran community what they’ve experienced both good and bad, unfortunately.”

The event is non-political, with no question-and-answer period, focusing instead on the veterans and their experiences.

Veterans Outreach Center board member Gina Giambusso said the moving nature of the event which allows veterans to release pent up emotions.

“We think it’s a unique way to observe veterans day, because its much deeper and more meaningful than just saying thank you for your service,” she said.

“A lot of them don’t speak about their experience,” she continued, “but to give them an opportunity to get a little bit out of what they went through, that’s the least we owe them given what they have done for all of us.”

“It’s important to remember, this isn’t veterans talking about pro-war, or antiwar, this is just storytelling of what a veteran may have gone through, either before they went overseas, while they were there, or what they faced when they went home,” said Bill Blaisdell, Vietnam veteran and treasurer of the Outreach Center.

The event is free to attend, with a buffet luncheon served curtesy of the Hyannis Elks.

Veterans who would like to speak can say so when registering to attend the event.

The event will be held at Barnstable Town Hall, in the 2nd Floor Hearing Room, 367 Main Street, Hyannis.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter