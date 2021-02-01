Vineyard Wind Completes Technical Review

NEW BEDFORD – Vineyard Wind has announced that they have completed their technical review of the construction and operations plan of Vineyard Wind 1, and are requesting the Bureau Of Ocean Energy Management to resume the permitting process.

In December, Vineyard Wind temporarily withdrew their Constructions and Operations Plan from review by BOEM, after selecting GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X wind turbine generators.

Vineyard Wind 1 is an 800-megawatt project located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard and if completed will be the first large scale offshore wind farm.