Vineyard Wind given go-ahead to resume construction

January 28, 2026

NANTUCKET – A federal judge gave Vineyard Wind the go-ahead to resume construction while the offshore wind industry continues its legal battle against the Trump Administration’s work freezes.

The preliminary injunction came from US District Court Judge for Massachusetts Brian E. Murphy. 

Officials with the project say the development is over 90 percent complete and almost ready to deliver power to the grid. 

In federal court for the District of Columbia, judges ruled this month that construction could also resume on the Empire Wind project for New York by Norwegian company Equinor, and the Revolution Wind project for Rhode Island and Connecticut, by Danish company Orsted.

Revolution Wind is located twelve miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

Meanwhile, those on Nantucket can now submit for damage claims from the Vineyard Wind turbine blade failure in 2024. 

The incident led to several beach closures when pieces from the broken blade washed ashore, and local leaders say it hurt summer business.

The community and GE Vernova, the parent of Vineyard Wind, reached a $10.5 million dollar settlement, which individuals and business owners can apply for beginning this week.

Claims are open until June 26. The website for claims can be found here.

