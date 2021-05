NEW BEDFORD – Vineyard Wind has named the company Southwire as a partner in their planned offshore Vineyard Wind 1 project.

Southwire will be supplying materials such as high voltage onshore cables for the project, which is slated to become the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm.

Vineyard Wind added that the farm is scheduled to begin providing 400,000 homes in the region with power by the first quarter of 2023.