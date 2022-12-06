Vineyard Wind Projects Impact Several Hyannis Roadways

HYANNIS – Work for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project will impact several roadways in Hyannis through Friday.

From 7:30 am to 4 pm, work will cause one lane closures for both Independence Drive and Attacks Lane, with one lane open in each direction.

Roads will also be closed on Strawberry Hill Road between Pine Street and West Main Street, as well as between West Main Street and Route 28. Detours will be in place.

Beginning Wednesday, through traffic will be closed on Pine Street from Main Street to West Main Street.

Police will assist in directing traffic at all three locations. Roadways will remain accessible to residents and businesses throughout construction, said Barnstable officials.