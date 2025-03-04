You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vineyard Wind Says Lightning Apparently Struck Previously-Damaged Turbine

March 4, 2025

HYANNIS – A lightning strike reportedly struck the same Vineyard Wind turbine which suffered a blade collapse last summer, causing debris to wash ashore on Cape and Islands beaches. 

The company says a preliminary investigation indicates lightning hit the turbine which carries  the now-well-known designation AW-38 last Thursday.

Vineyard Wind said there was no evidence of debris, and that the turbine structure itself was not damaged.

Officials say lightning strikes on wind turbines are a common occurrence, but apparently the likelihood can increase if the turbine is offline. Vineyard Wind has plans to fully replace the blade on AW-38 in May.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

